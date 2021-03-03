Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $179.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $575,086.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,942. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.