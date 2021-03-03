Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787,128 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $108,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

