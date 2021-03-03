Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

