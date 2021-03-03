Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

