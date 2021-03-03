Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

MA stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $360.34. 84,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $368.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

