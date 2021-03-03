Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $257.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the lowest is $241.20 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,184. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

