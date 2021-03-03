Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.56

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 47286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,078.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.