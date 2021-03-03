Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,701,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAXD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Max Sound has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

