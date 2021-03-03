McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Shares of MCK opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

