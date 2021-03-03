Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.89. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 122,692 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.