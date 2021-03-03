Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the January 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MEDXF stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.