Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

