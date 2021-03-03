Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

KSS opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.