Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.39. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

