Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.