Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,633 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rollins by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Rollins by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 54,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

