Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.65

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBSB shares. TheStreet raised Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,640 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 680,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311,721 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

