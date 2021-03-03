Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Meritage Homes worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

