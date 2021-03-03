Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.