Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

EWX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,316. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $55.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

