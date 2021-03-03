Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 462.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,997. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

