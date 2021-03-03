Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,621 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VYMI stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

