Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.67. 76,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.