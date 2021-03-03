Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,738,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $277.91 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -397.01 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

