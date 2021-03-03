Metal (MTL) One Day Volume Hits $49.18 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Metal has a market cap of $86.78 million and approximately $49.18 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

