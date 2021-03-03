Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON MTRO traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 128.15 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,315,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,980. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.30 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £220.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.50.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

