Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded down $13.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,109.32. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,041. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,094.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

