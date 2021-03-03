MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

