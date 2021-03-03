Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $91.09 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.