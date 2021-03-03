Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

MSFT stock opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

