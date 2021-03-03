Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,899. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

