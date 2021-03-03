Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 18,228 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 2,212,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,088,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

