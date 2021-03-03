Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,414,680. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

