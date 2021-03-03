Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 108.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,363 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

RODM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,256. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

