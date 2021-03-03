Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 77,565 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785,493 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

