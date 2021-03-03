Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,194 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 142,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,947. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.