Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 664,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 4,255,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

