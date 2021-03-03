MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Cap of $305,667.45

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 109% higher against the U.S. dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $305,667.45 and approximately $104,570.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00789311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00046351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004014 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

