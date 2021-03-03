Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.63

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and traded as low as $20.82. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 34,952 shares trading hands.

MBCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

