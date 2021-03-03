MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 5.2% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.05. 1,058,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,007,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,000.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

