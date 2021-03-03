Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in February

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 28th total of 769,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.