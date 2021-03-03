Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,839 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PK opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.25. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

