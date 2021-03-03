Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

