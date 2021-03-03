Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,625 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 184.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.