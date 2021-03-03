Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $6,339,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

