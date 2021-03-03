Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of SVC opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

