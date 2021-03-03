Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 362,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

NYSE HIW opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.