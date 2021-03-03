Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

NYSE HIW opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

