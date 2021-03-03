Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $769,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

