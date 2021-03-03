Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $954,000 Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 422.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Luminex worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after buying an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

